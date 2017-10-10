Macon church collecting supplies for Harvey victims

Although it’s been a few weeks since Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, many people there are still working to rebuild.

Now, a Macon church is helping out.

Pastor Horace Holmes at World Changers Church in Macon is taping up 100 boxes in hopes that in one week, they will be filled with donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.

They are then going to take them to their World Changers sister Church in Houston.

"[I] spoke with the pastor down there and I said ‘Are you guys in need of anything down there?’ And he said ‘Oh man, thank you for calling, we're running out,’” said Holmes.

He says Harvey turned their Houston church into a disaster and food distribution center.

Two weeks ago, the Macon church decided to collect supplies like hygiene items, non-perishable foods, clothes and school supplies.

"We have the opportunity to reach out to them and ease a little bit of their pain…We're going to let them know you guys are not forgotten. You are not forgotten,” said Holmes.

The senior pastor in Houston says the supplies could not have come at a better time.

"You still have people staying in hotels, or with loved ones. Some people are still in shelters. So very much the city is still in recovery mode,” said senior pastor in Houston, Archie Collins.

He says it is nice to know they were not forgotten.

"It's great here on Earth to have your brothers and sisters no matter in what part of the world they're in to see a need that figure out a way to meet that need,” said Collins.

It’s a need that Pastor Holmes says will be met from Macon with love.

"This trailer is from the people of Macon, Georgia. The churches, the businesses, the community. Not just World Changers...we were the ones who got it started, but it's really a community effort,” said Holmes.

The church is accepting donations this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and this weekend from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They are also looking for volunteers to help box and load the trailer this Saturday. If you're interested, you can call 478-471-8335.

