Macon church event gives kids new bikes

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

For more than 140 children, Christmas became a little brighter thanks to the memory of Todd Beach.

He, along with best friend, James Taylor, started giving away bikes years ago to the recreation department.

When Beach died in 2006, Taylor wanted to keep giving away bikes in his memory.

What started out as just a few bikes turned into nearly 150.

Folks lined up at Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church in Macon to get bikes for their children.

Taylor says he's grateful the donations continue to come in.

"Well, the need is getting greater and greater every year, and it just makes me feel so good to know that I can get everybody that's on my list," says Taylor.

The bikes are donated by local retailers, community members, and Lizzie Chapel.