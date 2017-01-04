Macon church holds vigil for Brooklyn Rouse

MACON, GA.-- - A week after a Macon woman is shot delivering pizzas, her community is rallying together to show her and her family their support through a vigil.

"We thank you for justice. We thank you for justice. We thank you that it will be served,” prayed Executive Pastor Alexander Gibson.

The sanctuary of Lundy Chapel Baptist Church was filled with the sound of applause Tuesday night for everything Maconite, Brooklyn Rouse, overcame.





"Those were the first things they were saying when I walked into the hospital room. You know God's got her. So I know that's who has her here with us today,” recalls organizer of the vigil Mayah Williams.



Her amazing survival story is encouraging the Macon community.



"I didn't think people cared as much you know about just one person. But they proved me wrong,” says Brooklyn’s father Warren Rouse.



The vigil is all in hopes of making her hometown a better place.



"We just want to celebrate and see if we can make a change in our community trying to help the kids here you know. Unfortunately, it's my daughter but we've got to make some good out of this tragic situation,” explains Rouse.

Executive Pastor Rouse says he wants everyone to remember one key thing.



"There are still some good people in the world first of all because I know that there are a lot of bad things going on and that have been going on. But there are some good people that still support each other and still know how to show love,” says Gibson.



There is nothing but love shown for Brooklyn at the vigil through prayer, singing and even spoken word. The church says Brooklyn visited just a few weeks ago and that they have been praying for her ever since.



"That's why I also wanted to bring the community together to continue praying for her because I know prayers lift people. When prayers go up blessings come down,” says Williams.



They say just having Brooklyn alive and on the way to recovery is a blessing. Brooklyn's father, Warren Rouse, says she was woken up from her anesthesia Tuesday. He says Macon is his hometown and he does not want to see anything like what happened to his daughter, happen to anyone else.