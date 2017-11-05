Macon church hosts food truck festival

Thousands of people came out to the third annual Food Truck Fest at Martha Bowman United Methodist Church on Sunday.



This year, the church decided to give a portion of all purchases to Macon Outreach -- a local group that works to help people living in poverty.

Associate Pastor Fran Magoni says they set up family-style tables in their parking lot to give people an opportunity to meet for fellowship.

Beverly Little says she and her husband came out to do just that.

“This is an event that I think is really good for ministry...capturing a lot of people and trying to win them to Christ and just sharing them to Christ. This is a good thing to bring the family to because there’s something for everyone to get involved in,” said Little.



This festival kicks off their 'Feed the Need' giving season. If you would like to learn more about how you can get involved, click this link.

