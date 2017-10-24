Macon church opens food pantry to school

MACON, GA.-- - One Macon church is not waiting until the holidays to start donating food. They are helping families in need now, one can of food at a time.

World Changers Church Macon is taking its ministry beyond the church's four walls. They have had a food pantry for about four years where people can make an appointment to pick out food.



"Somebody's calling on the church phone right now. Since we've been airing this, we've already gotten 3 calls. There's a lot of people out there,” says Pastor Horace Holmes.



Three years ago, the church adopted L.H. Williams Elementary to feed families in need. Pastor Horace Holmes says hunger is a community-wide problem.



"We found out a lot of the kids were acting up on a Friday simply because they're going home and there's no food there. When they come back Monday morning to school, they'll get free lunch and breakfast and all of that,” explains Holmes.



Low-income families can get a voucher at L.H. Williams to visit the food pantry or call the church to get whatever they need. Principal Shandrina Griffin-Stewart says the church has helped hundreds of families there and calls their outreach a "blessing."



"When parents need that extra boost by the end of the month, this is a lifesaver. I've had parents tell me, 'Wow, I got a lot of good stuff out there at World Changers,'” explains Griffin-Stewart.



Pastor Holmes says they do not just stop at supplying food.

"When they come, we're going to have prayer with them, we're going to find out what some of their other needs are, and we're going to minister to them with this food,” says Holmes.



He says it is just one way to follow their mission to be a church without walls.

If you would like to make an appointment to go to the food pantry, you can call 478-471-8335.

