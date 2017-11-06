Macon church packs more than 14,000 meals

The United Nations estimates that close to 795 million people went hungry between 2014 and 2016 -- that's more than 10 percent of the world's population.

On Sunday, one Macon church came together to help bring those numbers down.

The Highland Hills Baptist Church teamed up with Rise Against Hunger -- an organization that aims to end world hunger by 2030.

They provided food and supplies, and the church gathered volunteers to pack the meals.

In all, they assembled about 14,000 meals that will be shipped around the world to support school feeding programs, orphanages and areas in crisis.

Highland Hills Pastor Jake Hall says every little bit of help counts.

“I know when you think of something like world hunger it seems so enormous that you just can't do anything yourself, but if everyone does something, if everyone offers up their gifts, their talent, their time in the way that they can...it's amazing what can happen,” said Hall.

Hall says the effort was part of the church’s ongoing community outreach.

