Macon church reads the bible for 24 hours

(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

Starting at 5:00 p.m Friday and ending at 5:00 p.m Saturday volunteers at Central City Church read the Bible in one hour shifts.

Members sat in to listen and provide support for their brothers and sisters.

From Genesis to Revelation, scripture was read and projected from a loud speaker outside so people in the community passing by could hear God's word.

Church member, Sherrod Motley says he hopes exposing the community to the Bible for 24 hours will be a stepping stone for positive change.

"Reading the scripture and putting it in the airways we can bring a spiritual shift, something peaceful because of the killings and the crime in Unionville, we found that we have to take it to the community," he said.

Motley says not only was the reading to help the community, but to keep the true meaning of Christmas alive.

