Macon Circle K robbed at gunpoint

Just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Bibb County deputies responded to reports of a commercial armed robbery at the Circle K convenience store at 3903 Arkwright Road.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff, the suspect entered the store, approached the employee, and pointed a gun at her. He handed the employee a bag and demanded money.

The employee handed over money, and the suspect fled.

He was last seen heading in the direction of the old Loagan's Roadhouse restaurant.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a male in a bluejeaned zip up jumpsuit, blue hat, slide sandals and a black du-rag over his face.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

