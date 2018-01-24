Macon Co. double homicide suspect now charged with string of violent crimes in Bibb Co.

Hours after the GBI announced an arrest in the Macon County double homicide, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced charges for Quentin Sanders.
A news release says Bibb investigators went to Macon County after his arrest to interview him about a recent string of crimes in Bibb County near Mercer’s campus.
It says during the interview, Sanders implicated himself in multiple violent crimes around Macon.
They are:
- Bibb’s first homicide of the year – the fatal shooting of Ida Mae Ford on January 8.
- The armed robbery that happened in the Tattnall Square park bathroom on January 10 where a student was tied up by his shoestrings to the bathroom stall.
- The shots that were fired at a group of students and alumni in Mercer Village on January 10.
- An armed carjacking that happened on Coleman Hill on January 12.
The release says the GBI recovered the victim’s stolen Honda Odyssey and the gun that was possibly used in all of the crimes.
Bibb investigators have secured warrants for murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, 4 counts of aggravated assault and hijacking a car.
All of the incidents remain under investigation.
