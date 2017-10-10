Macon Co. school bus rear-ended by pickup truck

A pickup truck rear-ended a Macon County school bus Tuesday afternoon, according to Macon County Superintendent Marc Maynor.

He says it happened around 3:35 p.m. on Spalding Street in Montezuma.

“When the bus stopped, the truck did not,” said Maynor.

Maynor says there were about 30-40 students on the bus at the time and no students were taken to the hospital.

He says that when the EMT got there, they checked to see if all of the students were safe.

Some students did complain of back injuries, but there were no life threatening injuries.

Maynor says that most of the students are safe and with their parents and others were put on another bus to get home.

