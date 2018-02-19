Macon company raises money for nearly 100 children to watch 'Black Panther'

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for IMAX) (Photo: Bob Levey, 2018 Getty Images)

Black Panther hit theaters on Friday and one Macon company raised $1,500 so that dozens of Central Georgia children would be able to see it.

At Amstar16 Cinemas in Macon, nearly 100 young movie fans grabbed their popcorn and drinks and tuned in ready to watch Black Panther on Sunday.

10-year-old Chloe Culp says she couldn't wait to watch the action-packed Marvel movie.

“I keep hearing it over and over that they were pretty funny, there’s people jumping... people fighting,” said Culp. “There’s some smart stuff in it. There's some things you can use.”

The movie is directed by Ryan Coogler, and stars actors and actresses like Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett and more.

The nearly all black cast is what inspired her to watch the film.

“My family, they like to talk about it every once and a while. They are like this is a very big accomplishment for black history especially when it came out in Black History month,” said Culp.

The film is centered around T'Challa's journey to the African nation of Wakanda as he overcomes obstacles.

CEO of I AM Developing Company, Andrea Glover, says she was inspired to raise the money after seeing a social media post where a man raised money for a Boys and Girls Club in New York.

Glover says having children see this movie gives them a sense of hope that their goals are reachable.

“We can be something that we may not even visualize, and we need those visual arts to help expand our thought processes around who we can be and where we want to be and how do we get there,” said Glover.

Glover reached out to several park and recreation departments in Macon for the young moviegoers and says she wants each child to walk out with more than they came in.

“Giving people the opportunity to say, ‘hey I want to be this type of superhero’ or ‘this woman was very dynamic in this film; I want to be more outspoken,’ more engaged, prouder of my ethnicity my heritage and where I come from and I know that this is what this film is about,” said Glover.

Amstar caught wind of the plan and donated 30 tickets for students.

Chloe says seeing this film is a dream come true.

“There's a whole bunch of movies that don't even look like this one,” said Culp.

A movie that will hopefully inspire each child to allow their dreams to one day take center stage.

The movie is expected to see a $218 million debut over the four-day President’s Day weekend.

