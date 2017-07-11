Early Sunday morning, July 9, the Montezuma Police Department investigated a burglary at the Filler's gas station. Officers found a broken window and several cases of beer taken from the convenience store.

John Lewis Hill, 37, of Ideal, GA, was arrested and charged with burglary and probation violation. He was taken to the Macon County Jail.

Chief Eric Finch of the Montezuma Police said that his officers did "an excellent job of solving this case so quickly."

The Macon County Sheriff's Department also assisted with the case.

