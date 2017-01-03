Macon County schools superintendent resigns

Ray Hill has resigned as Macon County schools superintendent.

When Macon County students return to school Wednesday, they will have a new superintendent.

At the board’s December meeting, Ray Hill told the school board he intended to resign at the end of the fiscal, year June 30, 2017.

At a special called meeting Friday, the board and Hill mutually agreed his resignation would be effective Dec. 31, 2016.

Assistant Superintendent Marc Maynor is now the acting superintendent.

Hill came to Macon County in August 2014, after an extensive search after the retirement of former superintendent Carolyn Medlock.

Maynor shared the following statement on Hill's departure.

On December 14, 2016, Dr. Hill notified the Board of Education of his intent not to seek a contract extension and submitted his resignation as superintendent of Macon County School System effective June 30,2017 . At a special called meeting on December 30, 2016, the Superintendent and Board of Education mutually agreed that his service as Superintendent will end as of December 31, 2016 and he will serve as a Board Consultant . The Board of Education expresses its appreciation to Dr. Hill for his leadership and program initiatives during his service as superintendent.

Thank you,

Marc F. Maynor

Interim Superintendent

Macon County Schools