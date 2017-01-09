Macon County student arrested for sexual assault

A 12 year-old Macon County student has been arrested for sexual assault against a 10 year-old in a school building.

"It's unfortunate," Macon County Interim Superintendent, Marc Maynor said.

Not a great way to kick off the new semester.

"I'm familiar with the staff, I know the pieces that are here," Maynor said.

Marc Maynor is the new interim Superintendent for Macon County Schools, after Ray Hill resigned last month.

"We're going to continue on this year and we'll take a look at it again this summer," Maynor said.

And he's stepping into a sexual assault case concerning two male students.

The alleged assault happened at Macon County Elementary School after school and after bus dismissal.

"It's bad for any victim or any family that has to go through this, but when you have two as young as these two are, it's just... it's just bad," G.B.I. Special Agent in Charge, Danny Jackson said.

The alleged assault happened on December 16th and was reported to the G.B.I. on December 27th, 11 days later.

But G.B.I. Special Agent in Charge, Danny Jackson, says he does not suspect the school was at fault for that.

"Sometimes, it's longer than that before the victim comes forward with information concerning an assault of this nature," Jackson said.

He says after an investigation, the 12-year-old student was arrested.

"As a result of our investigation, the 12-year-old juvenile was charged, charged with one count of aggravated sodomy and one count of aggravated child molestation," Jackson said.

And now Maynor says they're working to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"You look at your regular protocol and you say how can we tweak this and make this better so we can keep something like this from happening again," Maynor said.

Jackson with the G.B.I. says the investigation is continuing and going to the District Attorney when they're finished.

On Friday we reached out to Plez Hardin, D.A. of Southwestern Judicial Circuit. He has not returned our phone calls.