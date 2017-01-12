Macon County supt. defends schools' handling of sexual assault

Macon County schools

Macon County's school superintendent sent a letter to the district's parents defending their response to an alleged sexual assault between two students.

The alleged assault happened Dec. 16 and was reported to the G.B.I. on Dec. 27.

A 12-year-old male student is charged with one count of aggravated sodomy and one count of aggravated child molestation. He is accused of assaulting a 10-year-old male student.

Some parents have contacted 13WMAZ about the case, questioning the 11 days gap.

In his Jan. 9 letter to parents, interim superintendent Marc Maynor said school officials responded "in an appropriate and timely manner."

He said the parent of the alleged victim called Amanda Gorham, principal of the Macon County Elementary School, on Dec. 26.

He said Gorham reported the case to him, to school resource officer Christopher Parker, and to the state Department of Family and Children Services.

Parker turned the case over to the GBI the next day, Maynor wrote.

He added: "All necessary reports were made immediately. Any statement or suggestion that the incident was not reported appropriately was false. Further, no Macon County school system employee was fired as a result of the handling of this incident."

Superintendent Ray Hill resigned four days after the case was reported to the GBI, but school officials say there was no connection.

Maynor wrote that, after the Christmas break, he met with principals to discuss safety measures. He also invited parents with concerns about the case to call him.

District officials won't comment further on details of the case, Maynor wrote.

But he added that the alleged assault happened after bus dismissal, while most teachers and staff were attending a Christmas luncheon in the cafeteria.

