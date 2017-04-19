Macon day care evacuated after suspicious package thrown into play area

UPDATE: Lt. Gonzalez says the box was just a brown cardboard package with wires taped to the outside and filled with washers.

----------------------------------------------------------

Bibb deputies are looking for a man who threw a suspicious package into the play area of a Macon daycare.

A release says the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report at the Childcare Network Daycare at 3940 Northside Drive just after 9:15 a.m.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez says a man exited a black vehicle with a cardboard box in hand and threw it over the fence and into the outside fenced in area of the daycare.

After throwing the box, he ran back to the car and drove off in the direction of Forest Hill Road.

Gonzalez says there is a bomb disposal unit at the scene.

All of the children were evacuated by employees and moved to a safe location.

Parents wishing to pick up their children may do so at 3902 Ashley Woods Park on Ashley Woods Drive.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV