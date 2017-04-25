Macon daycare closed for the day after second bomb threat

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A Macon daycare was closed Tuesday after a bomb threat made via Facebook.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says they received a call of a bomb threat at Childcare Network on Northside Drive around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

A deputy met with director Vanessa Bradberry who said the threat was posted to the business’ Facebook page from a ‘bogus’ profile.

The message allegedly said a bomb had been planted on the premises three months prior and would go off Tuesday morning.

Gonzalez says the area was searched with bomb dogs and they found no explosives.

Bradberry said the daycare would be closed Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing to see if this is related to the suspicious package threat from last week at the same location.

