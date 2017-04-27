Macon daycare employee faces federal charges for making bomb threats

MACON - A Macon woman faces federal charges after making bomb threats to a daycare center.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Jasmine Jaquel Bradley is charged with interstate bomb threats, threatening interstate communications and conveying false information and perpetuating a hoax against Child Care Network School on April 24.

According to U.S. Attorney G. F. Peterman III, Bradley's arrest comes after FBI agents started investigating similar bomb threats at local daycare centers. If 26-year-old Bradley is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

On April 19, Bibb County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at Childcare Network School. Deputies say Bradley, an employee at the daycare, told police a man exited a black vehicle and threw a cardboard box over the fence and into the property. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office bomb squad later determined the box was a false threat.

On April 24th, another bomb threat was made to the daycare center using Facebook. After a thorough investigation deputies linked that Facebook account to Bradley's cell phone number.

According to the criminal complaint, Bradley is also accused of making bomb threats to Bright Star Learning Center several times throughout the month of January. Those threats were also made on social media.

