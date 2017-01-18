Macon daycare evacuated after bomb threat

Law enforcement response to Bright Star daycare on Mt. Pleasant Church Rd.

A Macon daycare was the target of a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

Bibb County deputies and the fire department response to Bright Star Daycare on Mt. Pleasant Church Road at about 10:30 a.m.

The school was evacuated and parents also responded to the pick up children.

We're still trying to gather information on this developing story.

