Macon dentist dishes out dollars for candy

Dr. Sheila Shah of Macon Smiles Dentistry is buying back children’s Halloween candy to send out in care packages to our troops.

For those willing to give up their candy, Shah is taking it with an open heart and an open wallet.

"I will buy it off the children for a dollar per pound, so the more you bring me, the more money I'll give you," Shah said.

Shah does the candy buyback through Operation Shoe Box, an organization that sends care packages to our service men and women overseas.

Shah says this is important to her because it shows troops we're thinking about them at other times besides Christmas.

The buyback program is now in its 8th year, and candy collection will start November 1 and end on November 2.

Over the years, Shah has collected a monstrous amount of candy.

"Close to 100 pounds of candy every year," Shah said.

Shah says the most candy she received at one time was 12 pounds.

Not only can people donate their candy to the troops, they can write a letter to them, too.

Dr. Shah's office is located at 4929 Forsyth Road in Macon. To sell your candy, simply stop by between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on November 1 and 2.

To find a candy buy back site near you: http://www.halloweencandybuyback.com/

© 2017 WMAZ-TV