Macon dollar store burglarized 3 times in five days

A Macon dollar store has been burglarized three times within the last week, according to a series of Bibb Sheriff’s Office incident reports.

The dates and times are as follows:

October 5 at 12:05 a.m.

A Bibb deputy was sent to the Dollar World on 2525 Pio Nono Ave. for a burglary alarm. They found the front glass door had been damaged. Surveillance footage showed a man with short dreadlocks, khaki pants, and a gray t-shirt took small items and ran away.

October 7 at 3:53 a.m.

A Bibb deputy was sent to the Dollar World for a burglary call. When they arrived, they found the front door had been damaged and an employee was sweeping up broken glass. The employee told the deputy the same person was responsible for the burglary two days before. The report notes an alarm did not go off during this burglary.

October 9 at 12:54 a.m.

A Bibb corporal was sent to the Dollar World for a burglary alarm. When they arrived, they found the front glass window had been broken. Surveillance footage showed a man with blue jeans and a jersey with the number 45 on it taking two tobacco pipes and a Bluetooth speaker.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

