Macon dump truck driver arrested after I-75 wreck

A truck driver was arrested Wednesday after hitting the guard rail on I-75 near the I-16 split. He didn't have a Class A license, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

WMAZ 6:43 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

A driver of a dump truck was arrested Wednesday after crashing into the guard rail on Interstate 75 north.

The GSP's Motor Carrier Compliance Division arrested Will Spencer, 60, of Macon for not having his Class A license, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. He crashed into the rail near the Interstate 16 split at about 5:30 p.m.

There were no injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

 

 

