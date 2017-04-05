Macon family escapes home after lightning strike

The home is located on Overlook Drive off of Ridge Avenue. The family escaped safely, according to the fire chief.

A fire at a Macon home appears to be weather-related.

Bibb County fire crews are on the scene of a lightning-strike fire at a home on Overlook Drive off of Ridge Avenue.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins said people inside the home escaped safely and he's still gathering information on what exactly was struck.

13WMAZ's Justin McDuffie is on the scene and says the fire appears to be out and some crews are leaving.

We'll update this story when we have more information.

