A Macon family is safe after their house caught on fire Saturday night.

Captain Kelvin Watson with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department says when they got to the home on Poppy Avenue, there was heavy smoke coming from the house.

He says they got there around 9:30 p.m. and immediately went inside to stop the fire from spreading.

Watson says the fire started from the back of the home, possibly in the laundry room.

Homeowner Gloria King says luckily none of her family was hurt in the fire.

"My heart is still pounding," King said. "The only thing that matters to me right now is that my family got out, all my kids got out and everybody is safe. That to me is the most important thing."

Watson says at this time they do not know the cause of the fire but will continue to investigate.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV