Macon federal judge nominee hearing underway

Judge Tilman Self III

Georgia Appeals Court Judge Tilman E. Self III appears before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee this morning for a confirmation hearing on his nomination for a federal judgeship in the Middle Georgia District.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump nominated Self for the position. Self received the federal judgeship nomination less than a year after Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Tripp was serving as a Superior Court Judge in the Macon Judicial Circuit when Deal appointed him to the appeals court.

Georgia's two U.S. Senators, Johnny Isakson and David Perdue, introduced Self to the judiciary committee members Wednesday morning. After Perdue spoke, committee Chairman Lindsay Graham acknowledged their introductions and recommendations.

Based on that, Graham said Self's nomination would probably breeze through the Senate. Self is expected to be questioned by the committee shortly after 11 a.m.

