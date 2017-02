Five Guys on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in Macon is closed for about a month for remodeling.

If you’re in Macon and have a hankering for a Five Guys burger, you’ll have to wait for another month. The fast food chain on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard is closed while the building is being remodeled.

A sign on the door says reopening is tentatively scheduled for March 8. The sign also directed customers to the company’s Warner Robins restaurant at 133 Margie Drive.

