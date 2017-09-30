Macon Flash Foods robbed at gunpoint

Bibb County Sheriff's deputies say that a male suspect robbed robbed the Flash Foods on Gray Highway in Macon just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

He entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. After the employee behind teh counter gave the suspect money from the register, the suspect fled on foot.

No one was injured.

Deputies say the suspect is a man, 5 foot 10 inches tall. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He had a gray t-shirt wrapped around his face.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

