Macon florists work to fill overwhelming Valentine's Day demands

Roses are red, violets are blue, and at Petals, Flowers & in Macon’s Ingleside Village, they're overwhelmed with Valentine’s Day orders from people like you.

The phone rang nonstop Tuesday as people prepared for a special day.

"Valentine’s is the busiest, and then the holiday time is also the second busiest," said employee Kelley Wrigley.

Beautiful bouquets of roses, lilies and tulips line the store that will soon be a sweetheart's pleasant surprise.

"Flower arrangements are still going to be delivered because people still want to be surprised at the office," Wrigley explained.

Or simply, as an ego boost.

"They just love putting them on their desk throughout the day, so everyone else can be a little jealous," Wrigley said.

According to the National Retail Foundation, people spend up to $19.6 billion on Valentine's Day and $2 billion alone on just flowers.

"The variety is going to start at around $35, then we're going up to around $125. We do have an additional delivery charge," Wrigley said.

Deliveries can still be ordered as well.

"We are still taking for tomorrow," Wrigley said.

And if you're the ultimate procrastinator…

"We'll be open until about 5 or 6 p.m. tomorrow just to get whatever's left over," Wrigley said.

