Macon gas station robbed at gunpoint

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery at the Shell gas station at 6440 Houston Road in Macon.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a male suspect approached store clerks outside the station, pointed a handgun at the clerks and demanded money from the store.

After taking money, the suspect fled on foot. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a male, wearing a blue denim shirt, khaki pants, and a black bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

