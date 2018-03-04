Macon grandmother shot in the neck while riding in car

A Macon woman is in stable condition Sunday after being shot in the neck.

According to Bibb County Sgt. Clay Williams, deputies were sent to a shots fired call on Lilly Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Williams says two cars were heading north on Lilly – a black car and a gray Dodge Durango – in a ‘high speed chase.’

Multiple shots were fired at the Durango and hit 67-year-old Mary Collins in the neck.

Collins was in the Durango with her two sons and two grandchildren at the time of the shooting.

Williams says no one is in custody and the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.



© 2018 WMAZ-TV