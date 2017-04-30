Macon group works to preserve historic buildings in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood

People are working to help preserve historical buildings in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

The group is concerned that the Department of Transportation is going to condemn buildings like the Booker T. Washington Community Center as a part of the highway expansion project.

Thomas Duval grew up in the area and says these buildings are an important parts of the African-American culture.

“Most people believe that learning begins with collecting with the brain, but really you have to begin collecting with the heart,” said Duval.

Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood is an area full of African-American history.

Duval says he started studying the neighborhood's history 12 years ago.



“There are so many stories that you can run across about successful African-Americans who overcame almost impossible odds,” said Duval.



He says to keep these stories alive it is important to preserve the places where they happened.

One of those is the Booker T. Washington Community Center -- a place Duval and others are worried may get knocked down.



“It will be a loss in terms of not having an icon for these kids to see and touch,” said Duval.



The Georgia Department of Transportation bought the land that the center is on in 2014.

Now, GDOT is expanding the highway right behind the building, which has left Duval and others worried about the future of the historical center.

“In addition to learning so much that you don’t get in public school and nurturing for children that don’t have parents that really teach them at home,” said George Fadil Muhammad.

He says the building held programs that gave African-Americans a place to learn and grow during segregation and after those programs continued to help steer kids in the right direction.



“And you see a lot of helplessness in the community, a lot of people who seem to be helpless to change and transform their condition, and this is a solution,” said Muhammad.

The group is holding a meeting for anyone interested in helping to preserve this building and others in the area. It is Thursday at the Ruth Hartley Moses Center at 5:30 p.m.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV