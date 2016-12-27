Macon Health Club seeks new management

The Macon Health Club on First Street in downtown Macon was built in 1905, and Navicent Health was ready to permanently close its doors at the end of December due to a lack of members.

But now, the club is searching for new management.

When you walk into the five-story building, you may not realize you're walking into a gym.

“This floor and up here at the track and the downstairs level…that was the original 1905 piece of the building. Under here you have hardwoods, the original hardwoods. There used to be a basketball court right here,” said Navicent Health's Wellness Director Kevin Carter.

Old exercise bikes, boxing gloves, and photos scatter the halls, plus one rare feature.

“If you notice the track, the track is banked. You don't see banked tracks anymore,” said Carter.

A swimming pool is also in the basement.

“[The] pool was originally built in 1960, you know pools weren't very common for work-out facilities. The water had to be pumped from Spring Street. There's a spring actually underneath the hospital on Spring Street and the pool water had to be pumped from there,” said Carter.

According to Carter, 500 people are enrolled at the club, but only about 200 people work out there regularly.

That's why Navicent was prepared to close the club at the end of December.

Jim Marshall, the attorney for the original owners of the club, says it will stay open for at least a few months longer.

"What we agreed to was a six-month period of time that, once notice is given to the Medical Center that the Health Club plans to take over the operation and run it for the balance of 30 years, and in that six months we would get our act together while we do the hand off and do all kinds of transitional things," said Marshall.

Marshall explains that in the 1991 contract that passed the club from Macon Health Center Inc. to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, the original owners could take the club back if the new owners tried to close it within 30 years.

“It's a great building, it has a lot of challenges with the size of the building and membership downtown,” said Carter.

During this transition period, Carter says the stories at the century-old building will keep its history alive and well.

The Medical Center, Navicent Health confirmed that they will continue operating the Health Club until March 12, 2017.