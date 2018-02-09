Macon-Bibb fire crews fought flames coming from a house off of Vineville Avenue in Macon Friday morning.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says the call for the house fire located in the 100 block of Lamar Street came in around 8:30 Friday morning.

Riggins says when crews arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the roof of the two-story home. He added that when they entered the home there was heavy fire on the first floor that made its way into the attic.

He says there were no victims found in the home.

We spoke with a business owner who made the call to dispatch and says "the building lit up like an inferno."

Riggins says the fire is out and there is no cause for the fire being released at this time.

