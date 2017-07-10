The Macon Housing Authority says they may have found a time capsule buried in the ground.

The CEO of the authority, June Parker, says they discovered a box that looks like a safe underground by a flag pole outside of the Technical Service Building.

Parker says the box could be empty, but she says it also could be some kind of time capsule.

The Macon Housing Authority will open the box Monday at 4 p.m. to reveal what is inside.

