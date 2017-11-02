Macon Kmart set to close in 2018

SAN MATEO, CA - MARCH 24: Shopping carts with the K-Mart logo are seen at a K-Mart store March 24, 2005 in San Mateo, California. Shareholders agreed on Kmart Holding Corp.'s $12.3 billion acquisition of Sears, Roebuck and Co., helping the two struggling rivals to combine into the nation's third-largest retailer. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2005 Getty Images)

MACON - Sears Holdings is set to close 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears locations in January 2018.

According to a statement from the company, employees were informed about the closings on Thursday. The Kmart location on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard is one of the locations that will close its doors.

The company says they plan to serve customers throughout the holiday season.

Associates will receive a severance page and be able to apply for positions at other Kmart and Sears stores if eligible.

