Macon Kmart set to close in 2018

MACON - Sears Holdings is set to close 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears locations in January 2018.
According to a statement from the company, employees were informed about the closings on Thursday. The Kmart location on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard is one of the locations that will close its doors.
The company says they plan to serve customers throughout the holiday season.
Associates will receive a severance page and be able to apply for positions at other Kmart and Sears stores if eligible.
Sears Store Closing List by 13WMAZ on Scribd
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs