Macon's Washington Memorial Library was one of 10 libraries named the most beautiful in Georgia by the state library agency Thursday.
The Georgia Public Library Service chose the 10 libraries through a two-month online-submission campaign.
The service received 60 nominees and then narrowed that down to 10 with the help of residents around the state.
The Washington Memorial Library was joined on the list by libraries in Savannah, Saint Simons Island, Columbus, Dacula, Douglasville, Covington, Washington and two libraries in Atlanta.
The libraries were judged on their overall design, in form and function, their interior and exterior styles and their sense of timelessness.
The finalists will be recognized on April 10 at the Mary Willis Library in Washington.
The following history is posted on Washington Library's website:
In 1916, Ellen Washington Bellamy donated $50,000.00 and the site on the corner of Washington Avenue and College Street, known as Washington Place, for the construction of a new library to be built in honor of her brother, Hugh Vernon Washington. The cornerstone was laid on April 26, 1919, but the library did not open until 1923 due to a lack of funds for materials. The Washington Memorial Library, designed by Nisbet and Dunwody, was opened to the public on November 28, 1923. Washington Place was the home of James H. R. Washington, a former mayor of Macon. The old Washington family home was once the scene of grand social occasions, and British author William Makepeace Thackeray was entertained there when he came to Macon to give a reading. The house was turned from facing Washington Avenue to facing College Street.
