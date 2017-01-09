Macon lottery players weigh-in on proposal.

If you participate in Georgia's lottery, lawmakers have a proposal that may affect the way you play. If passed, the proposal would lower lottery payouts in order to put more money into HOPE scholarships. Madison Cavalchire went to a Macon gas station to find out what players have to say about the pitch.

"I play maybe once a week, maybe twice," Kathy Lee said.

Every time you play, a student in Georgia wins.

"I also went to school on the HOPE scholarship," Scott Sinkwich said. "So I believe that people should have the same opportunities that I had, so if that's not happening, it should."

J.B. Landroche with the Georgia Lottery Corporation says last year, they returned nearly $1.1 billion to Georgia's lottery-funded HOPE scholarship and Pre-K programs. That's the largest educational transfer in Georgia Lottery History.

But some lawmakers say that isn't enough, so they're proposing lower lottery payouts to put more money into HOPE scholarships.

"If I'm going to win $150 million, and I can only take home $120,000,000, I still have $120 million, like what's the difference?" Sinkwich said.

Some say lower payouts might stop people from playing, lowering the overall pot.

"So if the jackpot's up high, a lot of people are going to want to play more," Kathy Lee said. "They get their groups together and they'll pull in, and then you're going to have lots more."

Lawmakers want to adjust who makes what from lottery sales, so scholarship programs are more profitable.

Landroche says -- right now -- about 65 percent of proceeds go to players, over 25 percent go to education, and 6 percent go to retailers, like this BP Gas Station.

"If people see that the jackpot is not as high as it normally be, I don't think they're going to play," said BP employee, Diane Reynolds. "It's going to lower the sales."

According to Landroche, more than 45,000 students have attended college on a lottery-funded HOPE scholarship or grant in Bibb County alone since 1994.



