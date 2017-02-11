WMAZ
Macon Mall Smokin' Pig closed, will reopen as Ole Times Country Buffet

Ole Times Country Buffet is opening in Macon Mall in the location previously occupied by Smokin' Pig barbecue restaurant.

Smokin' Pig barbecue restaurant at Macon Mall closed temporarily this weekend to be remodeled. It's reopening next week as Ole Times Country Buffet.

Crews were changing the interior and exterior signs Saturday afternoon. A sign out front read, "We will be closing early due to remodeling."

One of the workers said he believes the reopening is Wednesday or Thursday.

Smokin' Pig and Ole Times Country Buffet are owned by the same Valdosta-based restaurant chain. Ole Times also has restaurants in Warner Robins, Dublin and another Macon location on Gray Highway.


