Macon man accused of choking, kicking his wife in front of their kids

A Macon man was arrested Monday after he allegedly choked his wife and stomped on her, according to an incident report.

It says a deputy was sent to the apartment of Timothy Scott at Green Meadows Apartments in the 3800-block of Log Cabin around 11 p.m. Monday.

The deputy met his wife and she said she got into an argument and fight with her husband, and that he choked her and kicked her while she was on the floor in front of their two children.

Both children, ages three and six, said they saw their parents fighting and that their father choked her and kicked her.

Scott was arrested and charged with battery – family violence, and cruelty to children in the 2nd degree.

He was released on a $5,865 bond the following day around 4 p.m.

