Macon man arrested after crashing car into creek

A Macon man is in the Bibb County jail after refusing to stop for a Georgia State Patrol officer and crashing a truck into a creek.

According to Cpl. T.M. Burns, Jr. with GSP Post 44, he tried to stop a Ford F-150 on Northside Drive for speeding around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Alfonza Daniels, did not stop and eventually crashed the truck into some trees and a creek on Wesleyan Woods Drive.

Burns says Daniels ran away from the scene of the accident, but was found later walking down Northside Drive.

He also says the vehicle didn’t belong to Daniels, but the owner said he had permission to drive it.

According to the Bibb inmate information system, Daniels is charged with felony probation violation, fleeing a police officer, driving on a suspended or revoked license, aggressive driving, hit and run, and several other lesser charges.

