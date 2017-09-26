Macon man arrested after snatching woman's phone

A Macon man is in jail after he allegedly robbed a woman and took her cellphone Monday.

A news release says deputies responded to a robbery call around 10 p.m. Monday on Ayers Road.

Deputies were told the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Kendraco Carter, came up to the 60-year-old female victim and asked to use her phone.

As she dialed the number, Carter snatched the phone and ran, the release says.

Carter was found shortly after and taken in for questioning before he was charged with robbery by sudden snatching.

His bond is set at $7,350.

