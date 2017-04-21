Macon man arrested after standoff

Officers arrested a Macon man after allegedly firing shots outside a home Friday afternoon.
Sheriff David Davis says it happened around 3:20 p.m. at a home on Ross Street.
That's off Oglethorpe Street.
He says someone saw Reginald Wilmore with a gun and called 911.
Sheriff Davis says when a deputy arrived, Wilmore fired several shots but not at the deputy. He then ran into the house.
Wilmore gave up about two hours later after a SWAT team surrounded the house.
Nobody was hurt although two nearby schools went on lockdown.
