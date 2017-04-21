WMAZ
Close

Macon man arrested after standoff

WMAZ 5:53 PM. EDT April 21, 2017

Officers arrested a Macon man after allegedly firing shots outside a home Friday afternoon.

Sheriff David Davis says it happened around 3:20 p.m. at a home on Ross Street. 

That's off Oglethorpe Street.

He says someone saw Reginald Wilmore with a gun and called 911.

Sheriff Davis says when a deputy arrived, Wilmore fired several shots but not at the deputy. He then ran into the house. 

Wilmore gave up about two hours later after a SWAT team surrounded the house.

Nobody was hurt although two nearby schools went on lockdown.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories