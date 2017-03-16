Macon man arrested in human trafficking case

MACON - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office along with the US. Marshals Task force arrested a man wanted on the charges of rape and trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude on Thursday morning.

Police found 34-year-old Najiy Williams at a home on Rocky Creek Road and arrested him without incident.

His arrest comes a month after Bibb deputies went to the Greyhound Bus station on Spring Street in reference to a sexual assault on a woman.On February 18th, the woman told police she was sexually assaulted in a room at the Roadway Inn on Holiday Inn Drive North. She said a man she only knew as 'King,' was holding her against her will and tried to force her into prostitution. Police later identified that man as Najiy Williams.

The woman says Williams lured her to Macon with the promise of work on an online site.

Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, Gang Unit and Criminal Investigations Division, assisted by agents from the FBI, conducted an investigation into her allegations. The investigation led to five search warrants being served on five rooms at the Roadway Inn.

Police found four other women at the hotel who also reported that Williams lured them to Macon. All of the women were rescued from the hotel. Williams was not at the hotel at the time. Arrest warrants were issued for his arrest.

The investigation is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to the case can call Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV