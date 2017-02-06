Macon man charged with felony murder in cousin's death

A Macon man accused of killing his cousin is being held without bond on a felony murder charge. Robert Cummings III is in the Bibb County jail after he allegedly shot and killed his cousin, Oscar Freeman Junior, Saturday.

Richard Howard says Robert Cummings works at his church, Center Hill Baptist Church, as the security guard.

“He would help the old people and things get out of their cars,” says Howard. He says he has known Cummings for over 20 years, and he has always been well-liked in the community.

“A gentle part about himself, and you know he expressed love to folks when they came around,” says Howard. That is why Howard says he was shocked when he heard that Cummings had shot his cousin, Oscar Freeman.

“I couldn’t understand why a conflict would come between them like that,” says Howard.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department, around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Cummings shot his cousin in the head outside their grandfather's home on Pansy Avenue. The report says Freeman was drinking when the two men began arguing, and Cummings went to his car to grab a gun. A witness told investigators that Cummings came back with, “a grin on his face and a pistol in his hand." According to the report, Cummings then fired a shot but missed his cousin, and then Freeman said, "Shoot me then."

Cummings fired a second shot that hit Freeman in the head, according to the report. He died on the scene. Cummings has been charged with felony murder with no bond.

“Of his personality, I believe he was really pushed,” says Howard. He says this was out of character for Cummings.

“I just don’t know what pushed him to this. I know he had to be provoked in some kind of way because his personality. He’s gentle, gentle to everybody,” says Howard.

