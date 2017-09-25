Macon man charged with kidnapping, carjacking woman in Red Cross parking lot

A Macon man is behind bars on multiple charges after he allegedly kidnapped, robbed, and carjacked a woman from the back parking lot of the American Red Cross.

A news release says deputies responded to an armed robbery and carjacking call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies met the victim, a 48-year-old woman, and she told them she was in the back lot of the Red Cross on Bloomfield Road when two armed men came up to her and ordered her to get into the trunk of her Dodge Avenger.

She said she felt the vehicle moving and she was able to open the trunk and jump out in the 3300-block of Mercer University Drive.

She was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health for minor injuries and a lookout was placed on her car.

Her car was spotted around 3 a.m. Monday near Columbus Road and Harris Road.

The driver refused to stop when deputies tried to pull the car over, and a chase ended at Crystal Lake Apartments when the two suspects ran away.

One of the suspects was caught after a foot chase, and identified as 24-year-old Marquethus Arcellous Flowers.

He is charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

Flowers also had warrants for unrelated charges including: robbery, cruelty to children, battery, criminal trespassing, aggravated assault, and hindering the completion of a 911 call.

