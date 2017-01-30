Macon man dies 11 months after car wreck

A Macon man died Saturday after battling injuries from a car wreck for 11 months.

80-year-old Dorothy Geter was driving her 49-year-old son, Joe Scott to a dialysis appointment last February. Her car broke down at 6:30 in the morning on Broadway Street in Macon.

"When my car cut off someone hit me from the back, and he just tore up everything," says Geter.

Bibb County Deputy, Clay Williams, told 13WMAZ last February that the mother and son were rear ended by a pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Elliot Schmitz.

While on scene, Williams said that the pair was taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

But Scott's sisters, Paulette White and Pauline Pitts, say this was not the case. They say their brother had broken knees, broken ribs, a broken back, and had to be cut from the car.

White and Pitts say their brother also suffered from bleeding around his brain and underwent two brain surgeries in the last 11 months. They say he spent the last 70 days of his life in ICU.

"He never got up from that bed and walked again since that morning he got in the car and left," says White.

Scott's sisters say he was in fairly stable condition until about a week ago. That's when they got a call from his doctor who said his organs were beginning to shut down.

"Broken bones and all that stuff was deteriorating. He just could never heal from it. They just couldn't fix," says White and Pitts.

The pair says their family is far too familiar with death, having just lost their father last month. Scott's family says another life has been taken from them that they'll never get back.

"He's gone now, and my child is never coming back," says Geter.

The family says they did not originally file charges against Schmitz, but now that their loved one has passed away they have a lot to think about.

Scott's services will be held at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church on Bloomfield Drive this Friday at noon.

