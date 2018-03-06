Macon man drives to store after being shot in head

A man is in the hospital after being shot in the head Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the male victim was shot in the head before he drove to the Beauty Queen 98 Cent Store on Mercer University Drive around 5 p.m.

Williams says the victim was in a dark green Toyota Camry and he was alone in the car.

His name has not been released yet and his condition is unknown.



