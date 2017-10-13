A Macon man is charged with statutory rap after investigators say he was climbing in the bedroom window of a 14- year-old girl to have sex with her.

Twenty four-year-old Jeremiah Dishaun Thomas-Smith was using a cell phone to communicate with the teen, and exchanging nude pictures while also making arrangements to have sex, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The girl told Thomas-Smith she was almost 17.

The teen's mom found the phone and called the sheriff's office. The mom claims it has been going on since July.

The report states that a neighbor saw Thomas-Smith climbing in and out of the victim's window.

Thomas-Smith is charged with felony statutory rape. He bonded out of jail Friday.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV