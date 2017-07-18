Macon man gets busted at traffic stop with duffel bag, safe full of drugs

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A Macon man is currently in the Bibb County jail after a traffic stop led to deputies finding bags of drugs in the trunk of his car.

According to a Bibb County incident report, a deputy pulled over 29-year-old Nathaniel Gordy for texting and running a red light at the intersection of Vineville Avenue and Forest Hill Road around 3 a.m. on Friday, July 14.

The deputy reported that Gordy stuck his hands out the driver’s side window and held out his bank card, and was acting nervous.

The deputy said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana and odor neutralizing spray.

The report says that when Gordy realized it was his bank card, he reached over to get his license off a pile of plastic bags.

Two more deputies arrived to help search the vehicle for the source of the smell, and they found loose marijuana all over the back floor boards of the car. They also found a 9mm pistol under the passenger seat.

The report says a detective then opened the trunk and found a backpack and a duffel bag. Inside the duffel was a ‘large quantity’ of marijuana.

They then went through the bags and found a safe, and 14 more bags of weed. Inside the safe was ‘a large quantity’ of ecstasy pills.

Gordy was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, probation violation, a traffic offense, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and two counts of trafficking illegal drugs.

