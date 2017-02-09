Macon Man in Critical Condition After Early Morning Shooting

Man in critical condition after being shot outside of a home at 5950 Bloomfield Road (Photo: WMAZ)

A man is fighting for his life this morning after being shot just before 1a.m.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff''s Department, Darius Rozier, 25 years old, of Macon, was shot once in the chest at 5950 Bloomfield Road.

Deputies say that Rozier was standing on the front porch of the home when a man and woman approached him. They reportedly talked for a moment before the man and woman demanded money from Rozier.

Rozier tried to runaway but was shot by the man.

The man is described as being short wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The woman is described as wearing a black jumper with a red hoodie that has white stars on the sleeves and front.

The two left the scene in a red, two door Honda.

Rozier is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478)751-7500.

